Brigg Hockey Club celebrate title treble

Brigg Hockey Club men’s First XI were crowned champions of the Yorkshire Premier League despite defeat to Grimsby in their final match of the league season.

But they still have one big match to come when they visit Olympic Park on Saturday, April 29 to play in the final of the HA Vase against Southampton. The match starts at 1pm and the club will be running a bus from Brigg to the final.

It will be the biggest game in the club’s long history and they earned it by defeating Ashby De La Zouch, from Leicestershire, with a 6-3 semi-final win in which Zac Meadows scored four times.

Brigg were already assured of promotion when they took the field at Grimsby, but needed at least a point against their local rivals to wrap up the Yorkshire League title.

They turned in a disappointing performance, however, despite Kieron Woodcock putting them ahead midway through the first half.

Jimmy Smith was close to adding a second before Inderjit Hayre equalised for Grimsby.

Two second-half goals from Grimsby captain Andrew Lockwood turned the game on its head as Brigg grew edgy and began to fear the worst.

A late Grimsby breakaway sealed a 3-1 win, but Brigg were reprieved when news filtered through their closest rivals Sheffield Hallam had lost ensuring the title was Brigg’s.

* Brigg men’s second team beat Doncaster to keep alive their promotion hopes and look likely to finish third in Division Two which may or may not be enough to see them up to Division One.

Both the Third XI and Fourth XIs were crowned champions of Division Four South and Division Six South respectively, and are now assured of promotion.