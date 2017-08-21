Bowls: North Kelsey team retains Bernard Borrill Memorial Trophy

Caistor Bowls Hillside Bowls and their quests enjoyed almost perfect weather for their final full open day of the season at the Brigg Road sports complex.

CHBC hosted teams from nine different bowls clubs as well as teams from their own club to compete for the Bernard Borrill Memorial Trophy.

Runners-up Ian Burgess, Tony Bradley and Rose Read (Binbrook Bowls Club)

A team from North Kelsey, comprising of Chris and Mike Watkins with Chris Brown successfully defended the trophy they won last year with a maximum haul of eight points and a shot difference of 28.

The Binbrook team comprising of Tony Bradley, Ian Burgess and Rose Read finished as runners-up.

The trophy and prize money was presented by Leslie Borrill, daughter of Bernard, and Caistor Post Office kindly sponsored the prize money.

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club would like to thank all of the teams who have supported the open days and the continued support from their two main sponsors – Paul Wiseman electrical contractors and Tony Fenton and Sons Wealth Management.