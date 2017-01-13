Matt Ritherford returns to Market Rasen Cricket Club

Market Rasen Cricket Club have been given a huge boost for this summer by the return of skipper Matt Rutherford as player-coach.

Rutherford rejoins the club from Lindum after spending a season away from Rase Park, with the responsibilities to assist the club’s ladies’ captain Beth Smith and junior team managers with coaching.

The 33-year-old spin bowler will also assist First XI captain Dale Christie and vice-captain Will Bradford in a playing role in the Lincolnshire League Premier Division next season.

The county player was the leading wicket-taker in the Lincs ECB Premier in his last season with Rasen in 2015 when he took 70 wickets.

Club chairman Ian Williams said: “We are delighted that Matt is coming home.

“A player of Matt’s quality and experience would benefit any club and we are lucky he has opted for a return to Market Rasen.”

Pre-season training has been organised for the junior sides and will take place at De Aston School from Wednesday, February 22.

All juniors, regardless of experience, are welcome to go along and meet the coaching team.

Rasen’s Second XI will be playing in Division Two this season having been promoted as champions.

The club’s Development XI, who will play in Division Four of the Lincoln Sunday League, are looking for players who wish to start playing adult cricket, those who wish to play cricket for the first team or anyone looking to get back into the game.

Call Daniel Clark on 07545 066614 if interested.

Rasen’s ladies’ team will be hoping to make it three county titles in a row, while the club will also be running a West Wold Evening League team.

Both the football and cricket club hosts its next big fundraising event on Friday, March 10, a Sportsperson’s Dinner.

Guest speaker on the night will be former Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside along with comedian Jed Stone.

Tickets, including a three-course meal, cost £35. Call (01673) 842171 for tickets or visit Rase Park for further information.