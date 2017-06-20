Market Rasen Sunday XI stay top in Lincoln League

Market Rasen Sunday XI made it seven wins in a row to maintain their place at the top of the Lincoln League Division Three.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bat on a glorious Sunday afternoon at Nettleham.

The visitors got off to a brilliant start and raced to 53-1 inside the first 10 overs.

Jabari Darrell was looking to put the home side to the sword before he was brilliantly caught for 43 from 33 balls.

With the score on 64-3 Dale Chambers joined Dave Mason at the crease and they put on 57 for the fourth wicket to see Rasen to 116-4 at the halfway stage.

Despite Mason falling for 17, Chambers continued to push the score along as he played an excellent innings of 69 from 56 balls which included 12 fours and a six.

With six overs to go, Rasen upped the run rate to go past 200 with debutant Daniel Robinson smashing 21 from only nine balls which helped the team end their innings on 215-8.

In reply Nettleham got off to slow start and lost three wickets thanks to some brilliant bowling by Liam Entwistle.

The home side were struggling on 34-3, but Jade Baker (31) and John Rice (20) put on 42 to move Nettleham to 76-3.

With the run rate increasing over by over, the home side had to take more risks in a bid to chase down a large total.

When stand-in skipper James Quinlan came into the attack, the result was never in doubt as he took 4 for 28.

He received good support from Daniel Robinson who finished with figures of 2 for 5 from three overs as Nettleham were bowled out for 112.

Rasen are now 21 points clear at the top from Lindum.

n This weekend, the Sunday XI travel to bottom side Carholme.