Market Rasen Sunday XI return to the summit

Market Rasen CC Sunday XI went back to the top of Lincoln League Division Three after beating Lindum Seconds by 38 runs.

Lindum won the toss and put Rasen into bat, and the home side seized the initiative early as they had Rasen struggling on 21-3 after 11 overs.

The innings turned when Daniel Clark and Tom Bradford got together at the crease, and the pair kept the scoring rate up as they both closed in on a half-century by the drinks break.

Soon after, Clark reached his 50 as the pair took the score past 100, and in the 25th over Bradford brought up his half-century as they added 103 in 18 overs.

With 10 overs left, Clark went on the offensive as he closed in his second century of the season, but the 156-run partnership was eventually broken in the 34th over with the score on 177-4 when Bradford was bowled for 53.

A late flurry of runs from the lower order saw Rasen reach 200-8, but Clark narrowly missed out on his century, finishing 99 not out.

In reply, Rasen made an excellent start as Liam Entwistle and Megan Quinlan bowled brilliantly to restrict Lindum to 17-3 after 12 overs.

Lindum were still struggling on 45-5 at drinks, but after the interval Rasen relaxed a little, and Aidan Lockwood and Saad Mughal put on 50 for the sixth wicket.

Youngster Lockwood continued to play impressively as he, too, closed in on three figures.

Yet despite Lindum scoring freely, they were never able to stay within the run rate and were eventually bowled out for 162.

Lockwood ran out of partners and also finished unbeaten a run short of his 100.