Market Rasen Sunday XI make it nine wins on the spin in Lincoln League

Market Rasen Cricket Club’s Sunday XI made it nine Lincoln and District League wins in a row as they beat fourth-placed Lindum Sunday Second XI at home.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field, but it was the visitors who got off to the better start.

After 10 overs, Rasen started to apply the pressure and took three wickets, including a brilliant run-out by Jacob Bennett.

The pressure continued to tell as Lindum struggled to 41-4 at the halfway stage of their innings.

And after the drinks break Rasen continued to bowl well to keep the run rate down.

Despite a well-played 41 from Nabil Fassaludhin, Lindum were unable to set a sizeable total as they were bowled out for 91.

Pick of the bowlers was Liam Entwistle with 2 for 9 from 10 overs, and James Quinlan (2 for 8 from 10 overs).

In reply, Rasen got off to a steady start, but were soon 20-2 from after five overs.

The home side lost another wicket, but it soon became clear that 91 would be easily chased down as Liam Entwistle (37 not out) and Daniel Clark (23) shared a stand of 43 to see Rasen within one run of victory.

Lindum bowler Jon Begley then took two wicket in two balls, but it was too little, too late for the visitors as Rasen got over the line after just 22 overs.

The win kept Rasen 12 points clear at the top of Division Three.

This weekend, Market Rasen CC First XI welcome Messingham to Rase Park on Saturday in the Lincs County League Premier, while the Seconds travel to Grimsby in Division Two.

The Sunday first team then travel to Hartsholme for the semi-final of the George Marshall Trophy.