Market Rasen Sunday XI lose top spot as rain ruins clash

Market Rasen CC Sunday XI welcomed Barkston and Syston on Sunday in a crucial Lincoln and District League match.

But as with the story all weekend, the rain arrived late in the afternoon to deny an exciting finish against the third-laced visitors.

The abandonment cost them top spot in Division Three after Hykeham were able to force a result in their match and leapfrog above Rasen.

On a damp pitch, the visitors won the toss and elected to field, but Rasen started the stronger and raced to 23 off the first five overs.

Despite losing two wickets in three overs, the home side continued to dominate as Liam Entwistle and James Snell shared a stand of 47 to see Rasen to

61-2 at the halfway stage of the innings.

With the pitch being difficult to bat on, Rasen were looking well placed for a sizeable total.

Entwistle departed for a well-played 33 after the drinks break, but James Snell continued to play freely as he looked to push the scoring rate along.

Snell eventually fell for 32 with the score on 97-4 with only 14 overs to go.

Skipper Daniel Clark added 31 from 29 balls to push the scoring along, and with the tail chipping in with valuable runs, Rasen finished their innings on 159-7.

In reply, Barkston and Syston got off to a terrible start as they lost a wicket in the first over.

A second wicket followed shortly after before Neil Jameson and Dominik Modd shared a stand of 38.

The light rain which had been around for some time grew more persistent as Barkston and Syston got to 67-3 after 20 overs, but the rain arrived during the drinks break to end the match.

The Sunday XI trail new leaders Hykeham by two points.

On Saturday, Market Rasen First XI travel to Lindum Second XI (1pm start) and the Second XI are also away to Messingham (1.30pm start).