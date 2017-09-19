Market Rasen Sunday XI crowned league champions

The season culminated on a high note for Market Rasen Cricket Club when their Sunday side were confirmed as league champions.

Rasen needed just five points to guarantee top spot in Division Three of the Lincoln and District Sunday League.

Despite a nice morning, the game never got going as the rain came and the match was abandoned, giving the Sunday XI the five points needed.

A great achievement for the young team.

Their success will be toasted along with the Second XI’s at the club’s presentation evening on Friday, October 6 from 7.30pm.