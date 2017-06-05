Market Rasen Second XI stay top with big Hartsholme win

Market Rasen Second XI picked up a vital win at home to Hartsholme on Saturday to remain top of Division Two of the Lincolnshire League.

With moisture in the air and the chance of some early swing, Rasen elected to field after winning the toss.

The opening pair of Daniel Clark and Sam Williams bowled brilliantly to restrict the visitors within the first 15 overs.

Williams took three wickets as Hartsholme struggled to 33-3.

After the drinks break the spin pair of Gary and Karl Bierlein took over from where the seamers had left off and bowled fantastic spells to restrict Hartsholme to a small total.

Karl took 4 for 30 from 15 overs, and Gary posted figures of 2 for 25 from 13 as Hartsholme finished on 92-9 from their allocation of 45 overs.

In reply, Market Rasen’s innings got off to a flying start as Dale Christie hit three fours and a six in the first four overs.

Just as it looked Rasen would coast to victory, Hartsholme picked up four quick wickets to leave the home side on 54-4.

However, Tom Bradford (11) and Clark (23 not out) steadied the ship and took Rasen close to the finishing line.

Clark was then joined by Williams at the crease and the pair shared an unbeaten partnership of 21 to see the home side to victory with nine overs still remaining.

On Saturday, the Second XI are without a fixture, but the Sunday XI return to action at home to Reepham in the Lincoln and District League