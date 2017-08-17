Market Rasen riders set for Cadwell Park home weekend

It’s the Neave Twins’ home race this weekend when they travel the short distance from Market Rasen to Cadwell Park for round eight of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship.

Last time out at Thruxton, Tom was unlucky to crash picking up a dislocated shoulder which was put back into place by the medical staff in the Thruxton medical centre after the race.

Jason O'Halloran looking to consolidate his top six position EMN-170814-154235002

Since then Tom, who won the previous round, has been resting up and having some physio on the torn ligaments, but despite discomfort, he is adamant he will make it onto the grid at Cadwell.

Tim will line up beside his twin brother at Cadwell and is looking forward to riding on his favourite circuit cheered on by family and friends.

Last time out Tim recorded a ninth place at Thruxton which put him up to sixth in the rider standings.

He will be seeking a strong result at the Lincolnshire circuit to boost his points tally.

Timetable: Friday – free practice one 9am; free practice two 4.15pm. Saturday – qualifying 11.45am. Sunday – warm-up 8.52am; race (12 laps) 10.45pm.

* Australian rider Jason O’Halloran, who is based in Market Rasen, will contest the two British Superbike championship races at the Louth-based Honda Racing’s home circuit of Cadwell Park this weekend with the intention of winning at least one race.

He took the chance to take in some testing at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit a few weeks ago and has found confidence in a good set-up on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

In last year’s two races, O’Halloran recorded two podium finishes with a second and third place.

He will be hoping to emulate this on Sunday to maintain his position in the top six with the end-of-season showdown looming where the top six riders go head to head in the race for the championship title.

Timetable: Friday – free practice one 10.15am; free practice two 3.15pm. Saturday – free practice three 10.05am; qualifying 4.02pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.40am, Race one (18 laps) 1.30pm; race two (18 laps) 4.30pm.