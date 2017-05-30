Market Rasen pip Caistor on bowl-off to reach semi-finals

Market Rasen CC’s defence of the George Marshall Trophy continued as the holders reached the semi-finals with the second derby win over Caistor in three days.

After Saturday’s tasty encounter the stakes were high as both teams were looking to reach the next stage of the trophy.

Rasen won the toss and the home side elected to bowl first on a cloudy Bank Holiday Monday.

Opening bowlers Will Bradford and Daniel Clark bowled tightly and restricted the visitors who lost three early wickets.

Caistor mounted a comeback after the drinks break with Harry Boulton and Jim Parker sharing a stand of 48 for the fifth wicket as the innings entered the last 10 overs.

Boulton was looking to carry his bat and was closing in on a well-deserved century before he was caught in the deep thanks to a brilliant piece of fielding by Dave Papwirth.

He caught the ball on the boundary edge before throwing it to James Snell before he touched the rope.

Rasen managed to fight back at the death as Charlie Scale took a hat-trick in the penultimate over to bowl Caistor out for 182.

During the tea break the forecasted rain arrived and grew heavy throughout the afternoon.

The teams agreed to a bowl off to decide the winner, and it was Rasen who held their nerve to win 4-2 and go through.

Caistor: H, Boulton 94, P. Ridley 2, L. Wood 6, M. Ross 3, R. Ronaldson 22, J. Parker 24, K. Brooker 6, S. Welton 0, L. Francis 12, S. Woolley 0*, D. Woolley 0, Extras 13. Total: 182.

Bowling: W. Bradford 9-2-22-1; D. Clark 9-0-41-2; M. Rutherford 8-0-31-2; C. Scales 8.5-1-44-4; L. Entwhistle 5-1-11-0; C. Higgins 4-0-26-1.

* On Sunday, Market Rasen Development side travelled to Bassingham looking to make it five Lincoln and District League wins in a row.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, but right from the start Rasen seized the initiative and took control.

The opening pair of Megan Quinlan and Daniel Clark restricted the home side with some brilliant bowling, and after 10 overs the home side were in all sorts of trouble on 11-4.

Skipper Clark rotated the bowlers and it was good to see everyone take a wicket. James Quinlan then took three wickets in one over to help bowl Bassingham out for just 34.

In reply Rasen also struggled to get going and lost three early wickets without many runs on the board.

However, with such a low total to chase, the visitors were able to grind out the win for the loss of four wickets.

Rasen are 29 points clear at the top of Division Three as they look to push for promotion.

Bassingham: 34.

Bowling: M. Quinlan 5-3-2-1; D. Clark 3-1-4-2; J. Kirk 5-1-12-1; A. Navin 6-4-4-2; J. Quinlan 3-1-7-3.

Rasen: A. Ramsey 0, J. Snell 7, C. Scales 8, A. Quinlan 2, J. Bennett 7*, D. Clark 4*, Extras 7. Total: 35-4:

On Saturday, Rasen First XI travel to Cherry Willingham in the County League Premier, and the Seconds host Hartsholme Second XI in Division Two (1pm start).