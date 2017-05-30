Market Rasen defeat Caistor in top-of-the-table league derby

Market Rasen First XI strengthened their promotion push back to Lincs ECB Premier as Ryan Penniston’s seven-wicket haul crushed derby rivals Caistor on Saturday.

Rasen started the day 20 points behind second-placed Caistor, but Dale Christie’s side moved within three points of their local rivals, with a game in hand, as they claimed the bragging rights in commanding style.

Caistor First XI pictured before their defeat to Market Rasen in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League. From left, back - Sean Woolley, Harry Boulton, Paul Jacklin, Sam Welton, James Parker, Michael Ross; front - Paul Ridley, Peter Jacob, Kieron Brooker, Liam Wood, Rory Ronaldson. EMN-170530-083729002

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat in the first local derby of a bank holiday doubleheader, and the decision proved to be a good one.

Despite the loss of an early wicket, Rasen raced to 60-1 from the first 12 overs and continued to dominate as they reached 119-3 at the halfway stage.

The game turned shortly after when Caistor took four wicket for only 50 runs.

But as the innings drew to a close, the lower order supported Liam Scales who played a brilliant 40 not out to ensure the home side posted a competitive total of 201-8 from their 50 overs.

In reply Caistor got off to the worst start possible when Penniston bowled Harry Boulton without scoring in the first over.

That early wicket set the tone for the rest of the innings as Penniston tormented the away side.

His second wicket came thanks to a remarkable Lee Chambers catch, diving to his right and grabbing it full stretch in front of second slip.

Penniston bowled 16 overs straight through to finish with figures of 7 for 47.

Charlie Scales took two wickets and Matt Rutherford claimed the final wicket as Caistor were bowled out for just 94.

Rasen: D. Christie 21, W. Bradford 21, M. Rutherford 36, L. Chambers 25, C. Higgins 12, R. Chamberlain 8, C. Scales 1, L. Scales 40*, T. Bradford 5, J. Snell 0*, Extras 32. Total: 201-8.

Bowling: S. Woolley 9-1-39-2; P. Jackson 12-2-41-0; K. Brooker 16-1-46-4; M. Ross 10-1-32-2; R. Ronaldson 3-0-19-0.

Caistor: H. Boulton 0, P. Ridley 6, L. Wood 2, M. Ross 12, R. Ronaldson 59, J. Parker 5, K. Brooker 1, P. Jacob 0, S. Welton 0, S. Woolley 2, P. Jackson 0*, Extras 7. Total: 94.

Bowling: R. Penniston 16-3-47-7; C. Scales 7-2-28-2; M. Rutherford 8.1-3-13-1.