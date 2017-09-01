Market Rasen cricketing brothers impress for counties

The Keast brothers have taken sibling rivalry one step further as they each take big strides in the world of county cricket.

Seventeen-year-old Nic, from Market Rasen, batted magnificently on Bank Holiday Monday when he racked up a mighty 212 runs for Lincolnshire against Hertfordshire at Grantham.

Nic, who is currently studying for A-levels at Worksop College, plays for Cuckney Cricket Club in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturdays and then Market Rasen CC on Sundays.

Older brother James, meanwhile, plays for Leicestershire CCC Academy, while James’ twin brother Tom keeps wicket for Nottinghamshire CCC’s second team.