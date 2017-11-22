Market Rasen Cricket Club reflect on top season at awards night

Market Rasen Cricket Club held their presentation evening at Rase Park on Friday to celebrate another successful season for the club.

Club chairman Ian Williams praised all of the teams for their hard work throughout the season as they fulfilled every fixture, with many clubs with bigger pools of players unable to match that feat.

Joyce with Ben Williams Individual Performance of the Season winner Jabari Darrell EMN-171120-154720002

Market Rasen CC took part in the All Stars Cricket Programme this year, organised by the ECB, allowing children aged six to 10 to sign up and receive coaching for eight weeks in the summer.

Daniel Clark, who helped with the coaching, presented a medal to those who took part.

Darren McKay presented his awards for the under 11s and thanked the players and team for their hard work in finishing a respectable fifth place in their league.

Andy Quinlan presented the awards for the ladies’ XI on behalf of captain Beth Smith.

Joyce Williams presents the Chris Lancaster Award for Junior Member of the Year to James Kirk EMN-171120-154658002

The team won their third consecutive league title having gone the full season unbeaten.

Ian Williams spoke about the Midweek XI who finished mid-table in the league and runners-up in the cup before two special awards were presented by Joyce Williams, wife of the late Ben Williams.

The Ben Williams Individual Performance Award went to Jabari Darrell for his innings of 140 off 82 balls against Barkston and Syston, while the Chris Lancaster Award for the Junior Member of the Year went to James Kirk for his commitment, playing for the club’s First XI, Second XI and Sunday XI, and scoring when not selected.

Daniel Clark presented the trophies for the Sunday XI who had a successful year, winning 12 matches and losing only two to finish champions of Lincoln League Division Three.

Liam Entwistle was Second XI and Sunday XI Player of the season EMN-171120-154730002

Simon Bunn handed out the Second XI awards after they won back-to-back championships, finishing top of Lincolnshire League Division Two and next season will play only one division below the Firsts.

Dale Christie ended proceedings by presenting trophies to the First XI after another successful season, finishing fifth in a very competitive Premier Division and runners-up in the George Marshall Trophy.

Award-winners:

First XI – Player of the Season: Dave Papworth; Players’ Player: Lee Chambers; Batting: Matt Rutherford; Bowling: Matt Rutherford; Fielding: Will Bradford.

Matt Rutherford did the batting and bowling award double for the First XI EMN-171120-154740002

Second XI – Player of the Season: Liam Entwistle; Players’ Player: Daniel Clark; Batting: Neil Davies; Bowling: Daniel Clark; Fielding: Sam Williams.

Sunday XI – Player of the Season: Liam Entwistle; Players’ Player: Dale Chambers; Batting: Daniel Clark; Bowling: James Quinlan; Fielding: Daniel Clark.

Midweek XI Player of the Season: James Quinlan.

Ladies XI – Player of the Season: Caitlin Phillips; Players’ Player: Megan Quinlan; Batting: Sarah McDowall; Bowling: Megan Quinlan; Fielding: Scarlett Woods.

Under 11s – Most Improved: Noah Barnett; Bowling: Samuel Hawke; Fielding: James Mason; Player of the Season: Hugh McKay; Batting: Hugh McKay; Young Player of the Year: Adam Bedford.

Special awards – Chris Lancaster Junior Member: James Kirk. Ben Williams Individual Performance: Jabari Darrell.