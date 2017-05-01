Market Rasen CC: Sunday XI wrap up win in just 90 minutes

Market Rasen Sunday XI bounced back after their previous week’s defeat with an emphatic win over Carholme in double-quick time.

The match only lasted an-hour-and-a-half as a young Rasen side put their opponents to the sword.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Carholme got off to a good start despite the loss of an early wicket.

With the score on 41-2 the spin pair of James Quinlan and Konrad Ramsey were introduced to the attack and they both bowled a brilliant line and length while tempting the Carholme batsmen into playing false shots.

The visitors lost eight wickets for just 17 runs as Quinlan collected figures of 4 for 7 from five overs, and 13-year-old Ramsey had figures of 3 for 10 from three overs.

In reply, Market Rasen made light work of chasing down the small total, despite losing a wicket in the first over.

Youngster Jabari Darrell smashed 42 from 17 balls which included six fours and two sixes, as he and James Snell shared a partnership of 50 to see Rasen home inside only 6.1 overs.

* On Saturday, Market Rasen First XI are at home to Nettleham, while the Seconds visit Grimsby Town Seconds in the cup, and the Sunday XI travel to Barkston and Syston.