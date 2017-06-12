Market Rasen CC Sunday XI extend lead with sixth straight win

Market Rasen Cricket Club’s Sunday XI made it six wins in a row last weekend to cement their place at the top of Division Three of the Lincoln Cricket League.

Prior to the start, both teams and umpires observed a minute’s silence for Steve Massingham, a much-respected former umpire who passed away last week.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bowl first, and made a fantastic start thanks to the opening pair of Jabari Darrell and Aaron Navin.

It was 15-year-old Jabari Darrell who stole the show when his quick bowling was too much for Reepham’s top order as he picked up five quick wickets with the score on 24.

Darrell was ably supported by Navin who then picked up a wicket of his own to reduce Reepham to 32-6 after 15 overs.

The visitors then mounted a small comeback as skipper Mark Edlington (32) and Peter Watson (14) shared a stand of 57 to take them to 98-6 with five overs to go.

But just as the visitors were looking to set a defendable total, they lost three wickets in the space of eight balls as youngster Konrad Ramsey claimed a brilliant run-out, and Jabari Darrell returned to pick up the final wicket to finish with figures of 6 for 24 from 8.2 overs.

In reply, Rasen got off to a good start despite losing an early wicket.

However, when three wickets fell for only seven runs Rasen were wobbling on 39-4.

Opener James Snell showed some composure as he was joined at the crease by skipper Daniel Clark.

The pair put on 24 runs as the home side closed in on victory, but Snell fell for 30 just before the drinks interval with Rasen still needing a further 38 runs.

Clark (35 not out) and Dale Chambers (12 not out) then shared an unbroken stand of 39 in only seven overs to guide Rasen to a five-wicket victory.

* On Saturday, Market Rasen CC First XI travel to Bracebridge Heath Second XI, and the seconds entertain Scunthorpe Second XI at Rase Park, while the Sunday XI travel to Nettleham Second XI the following day.