Market Rasen CC Sunday XI continue to set the pace at Rustons

Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI made it three wins in a row away at Rustons to remain top of Division Three in the Lincoln League.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bowl on a damp pitch, a decision which proved to be a good one as the home side were unable to build an innings and stumbled to 10-1 from 12 overs.

Wickets continued to fall as Rasen maintained the pressure on the home side.

Despite a well-played 38 by Simon Dean, Rustons were bowled out in the 28th over for 80. Pick of the bowlers was James Quinlan who took 2 for 7 in two overs.

In reply, Rasen openers Jabari Darrell and James Snell got off to a good start as they raced to 27 in five overs.

Darrell continued his fine Sunday form as he hit one four and three sixes on his to 38.

Despite the fall of three quick wickets, Rasen comfortably chased down their target to finish on 81-4,

Charlie Scales finished unbeaten on 22 as he hit a four down the ground to seal the win.

Rasen’s First XI have a double-header over the bank holiday weekend against Caistor.

On Saturday they play each other in the Lincs County League Premier, and on Monday they face off in the George Marshall Cup.

The Second XI have no fixture, while the Sunday XI travel to Bassingham.