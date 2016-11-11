Market Rasen CC spared unexpected relegation

Market Rasen Cricket Club breathed a sigh of relief as fears they could be relegated by a Lincolnshire Cricket League reshuffle were averted.

The league’s annual meeting was held at Rase Park last week with clubs hearing of the final settlement of the leagues for the 2017 season.

Speaking to the Mail after the meeting, league chairman Bob Welton said there had been concerns in the run-up to the meeting that an extra club might have to be relegated from the Lincs County League Premier Division.

Having finished third from bottom, Rasen might have been vulnerable, but it became apparent before the meeting that this would not happen because of changes in the ECB League above.

Skegness, who finished third from bottom in the ECB Premier, have withdrawn for the 2017 season to play in the South Lincs and Border League.

This means Lindum Second XI and Alkborough, who finished first and second in Division One can both be promoted to join Rasen in the County League Premier.

Cherry Willingham, who won the Lincolnshire County League Premier, did not qualify for promotion to the Lincs ECB League, so runners-up Alford go up instead.

Relegated Nettleham, meanwhile, will return to the Lincolnshire County League, and Spalding will be promoted from the South Lincs and Border League to the ECB Premier.

It was also confirmed that Brigg Town will retain their place in the Lincolnshire County League despite the square at Brigg Recreation Ground not being ready for the new season.

Brigg played their home games at Brocklesby Park this summer, but next season are expected to play at other local grounds.

Mr Welton said: “It may be that the Recreation Ground square will be ready late next season, and it would be good to see Brigg play there then ahead of what is hoped will be a full-time return in 2018.”