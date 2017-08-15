Market Rasen CC sides lead chase for honours

Table-topping Market Rasen Second XI bounced back from their previous defeat in emphatic style as they thrashed Nettleham on Saturday at Rase Park.

The home side elected to field and started brilliantly with Daniel Clark taking a wicket in the first over of the match.

Opening bowlers Clark and Neil Davies bowled tight line to restrict Nettleham to 26-3 from 13 overs.

And when the spinners, Gary and Karl Bierlein, were introduced into the attack the innings soon came to an end as Nettleham lost five wickets for 11 runs and were bowled out for just 48.

Youngster Oliver Ward was impressive for the visitors as he finished not out for 27.

In reply, Rasen started strongly as Jon Stephenson and James Snell shared a quick stand of 20 in the first five overs.

With only 29 more runs required, some of the younger players in the team were given a chance to impress and despite losing a couple more wickets, victory was achieved in the 11th over when James Quinlan swept for four.

The win keeps Rasen 25 points ahead of nearest rivals Cherry Willingham in County League Division Two with four matches left to play.

On Saturday, the Second XI travel to Lincoln for a showdown with fourth-placed Hartsholme.

* Market Rasen’s Sunday XI went back to the top of Lincoln League Division Three with victory at Reepham on Sunday.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first, and despite losing an early wicket, Reepham reached 20 overs with the score on 52-1.

After the drinks break, the visitors took control as the spin pair of James Quinlan and Konrad Ramsey bowled tight lines to restrict Reepham. Youngster Ramsey took three wickets as Reepham struggled to put any notable partnership together.

In the last seven overs, Rasen seized the initiative as Daniel Clark (3 for 6) and Liam Entwistle (1 for 7) displayed some superb death bowling to leave Reepham on 117-9 after their 40 overs.

In reply Rasen got off to a flyer when Nic Keast scored a quickfire 29 before he was caught in the deep.

Rasen then lost two quick wickets as they stumbled to 36-3, but Dale Chambers and Daniel Robinson then shared a stand of 27 to put Rasen back in control before Robinson was brilliantly caught and bowled by the home spinner Raj Barla.

With the score on 61-4 after 10 overs Rasen were well placed for victory, and they coasted to the total as Chambers and Clark shared another unbeaten half-century stand of 57 to see the game home.

Chambers’ impressive innings of 57 not out included seven fours and two sixes.

On Sunday, Rasen welcome second-placed Hykeham in a huge top-of-the-table clash.