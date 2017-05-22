Market Rasen CC sides frustrated as rain stops play

The only winner on Saturday was the weather as both Market Rasen CC’s First and Second XIs fixtures were abandoned because of heavy rain.

The First XI travelled to Barton for a Lincolnshire County League Premier fixture, and with the clouds circling, they were put into bat by the home side.

The decision seemed to pay dividends for Barton as they took three early wickets.

When Matt Rutherford fell for 25 with the score on 47-4 Rasen were struggling to make a competitive score.

But Ian Williams (33) joined Lee Chambers (35) and the pair dug in with both playing a measured innings to put on 47 for the fifth wicket.

Despite a flurry of late wickets, Rasen posted 147-9 in between two rain delays.

As the rain continued to come down, Barton’s innings started later than planned, and knowing they needed to score quickly to knock the runs off before the game was called off they made a brilliant start.

Elliott Drinkell smashed 44 as he and opening partner Lewis Barnes raced to 62-0.

Rasen then picked up three quick wickets and when Barton reached 90-3 the heavens opened one more time and the game was abandoned.

* The Second XI were at home to Cherry Willingham in Division Two who elected to bat at the toss.

Although they got off to a slow start, Cherry were able to keep wickets in hand as they got to the halfway stage of their innings on 76-0.

With the introduction of spin the first wicket soon fell when James Quinlan dismissed Callum Goddard for 38.

Quinlan then took two more wickets as Rasen regained a bit of control.

James Gray then scored an unbeaten 33 as Cherry Willingham finished on 173-5 in their 45 overs.

In reply Rasen faced only six overs and were 11-0 when the rain came and forced the game to be abandoned.