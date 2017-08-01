Market Rasen CC Seconds open up big lead ahead of top-of-table clash

Have your say

Market Rasen Second XI went 32 points clear at the top of the Lincolnshire League Division Two thanks to a vital win at Messingham on Saturday.

It was Rasen’s chance to play their game in hand, with second-placed Cherry Willingham not in action, and they knew maximum points were a must.

On a damp pitch, Rasen elected to field first after winning the toss and applied the pressure on the home side.

Daniel Clark and Daniel Robinson led the attack and bowled tight lines to restrict Messingham to 23-3 after 12 overs.

Robert Talbot (28) and Brian McVey (15) then frustrated the visitors as they shared a stand of 50.

It became increasingly clear that batting on such a damp and slow pitch was proving difficult and Rasen continued to search for those vital wickets to give them the opportunity of maximum points.

Messingham put up some resistance until skipper Neil Davies came into the attack and bowled a superb spell of 4 for 10 from 4.4 overs to help bowl out the home side for 79.

In reply Rasen got off to a slow start and found conditions tricky just as the home side had done.

Within the first three overs Rasen lost an early wicket and were struggling to score.

James Snell withstood some hostile bowling from opener David Langford as he fought hard not to give his wicket away.

Liam Scales then produced a brilliant display of batting and went on the offensive to score a quickfire 47 to push Rasen towards victory.

When Scales was caught in the deep going for one six too many, Rasen had a slight wobble, losing three wickets in as many overs.

But Daniel Clark and Sam Williams remained calm at the crease to see Rasen to 80-4 and collect maximum points.

On Saturday, Market Rasen Second XI travel to Cherry Willingham Seconds for a huge top-of-the-table clash, 1.30pm start.