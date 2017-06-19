Market Rasen CC Seconds go top of Division Two

Market Rasen CC Second XI hit the top of Lincs County League Division two as they returned to action at home to promotion-chasing Scunthorpe on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and thought it was only too sensible to bat first on a hot day, and they got off to an excellent start, racing to 81-0 in the first 15 overs.

However the Rasen bowlers rallied after a stern talking-to was given at the first drinks break.

Against the spin of Gary and Karl Bierlein, Scunthorpe lost a couple of wickets as the run rate began to drop, and two further wickets fell as Scunthorpe went past 100.

It seemed spin was the way to go for Rasen as Tom Boryszczuk was introduced into the attack and took 5 for 30 in 9.2 overs as Scunthorpe collapsed to 149 all out.

Gary Bierlein also performed brilliantly, bowling 15 overs straight through to finish with figures of 3 for 29.

In reply Rasen got off to flying start as they looked to make light work of chasing down the total.

The pair of Jono Stephenson and Neil Davies put on 28 in seven overs before Stephenson was bowled.

Boryszczuk joined Davies at the crease and took the score to 46-1 at the drinks break.

From then on it was all Rasen as they cantered towards victory.

Davies fell for 42 shortly after the drinks break with Rasen in a strong position at 67-2.

The partnership of Boryszczuk and Jabari Darrell showed no mercy to some poor bowling and lazy fielding as they shared a stand of 83 to see Rasen to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Darrell (48 not out) showed his potential by producing some destructive shots, including hitting one six out the ground over the river Rase and into the nearby allotments.

Boryszczuk finished a brilliant innings on 37 not out as Rasen earned the maximum 20 points.

Scunthorpe: 149.

Bowling: S. Williams 4-0-21-0; K. Bierlein 12-0-44-2; J. Darrell 4-0-20-0; G. Bierlein 15-5-29-3; T. Boryszczuk 9.2-2-30-5.

Rasen: J. Stephenson 16, N. Davies 42, T. Boryszczuk 37*, J. Darrell 48*, Extras 7, Total: 150-2.