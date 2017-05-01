Market Rasen CC: Seconds go clear at the top

Market Rasen CC Second XI made it three wins out of three after saw off Grimsby Town Seconds at London Road on Saturday.

The four-wicket win took Rasen 20 points clear at the top of Lincolnshire League Division Two as they bid for back-to-back promotions.

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl, but it was Grimsby who got off to a flying start as they raced to 42-1 from eight overs.

But last season’s leading wicket-taker Gary Bierlein returned to the side and struck immediately.

Along with assistance from all of the seamers, Bierlein took regular wickets and kept the score down as Rasen wrapped up the innings in the 42nd over, bowling Grimsby out for 107.

Gary Bierlein, with 4 for 27 off 13 overs, and Daniel Clark (3 for 23 from eight overs) were the pick of the attack.

In reply, Rasen’s innings started terribly as they found themselves 7-3 after five overs with youngster Joe Cox taking three vital wickets to put the visitors on top.

When the fourth wicket fell with the score on 34, Grimsby had a chance of pulling off an unlikely victory.

However, when Daniel Clark (27) joined Bierlein at the crease the pair put on 56 for the fifth wicket to help Rasen towards victory.

When Clark fell with the score on 90 it set up a nervy finish, but Rasen got over the line with four wickets in hand.