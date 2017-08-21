Market Rasen CC Second XI clinch back-to-back promotions

Market Rasen Second XI secured back-to-back promotions on Saturday thanks to a huge win over fourth-placed Hartsholme Second XI at Ashby Avenue.

With promotion to County League Division One in the bag, Rasen now have their sights on securing another league title.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first, but Hartsholme started the stronger as openers Dylan Garfoot (35) and Stewart Phillipson (26) put on 41 inside the first 12 overs.

With the home batsmen favouring pace on the ball, Rasen skipper Neil Davies turned to the spin of Tom Boryszczuk and Gary Bierlein, and the innings soon changed dramatically.

Boryszczuk ripped through the tope order to take five wickets within four overs, and with Bierlein bowling excellent control at the other end, the hosts were unable to put any sort of partnership together.

In the 33rd over, the home side were all out for 85 with Boryszczuk finishing with figures of 7 for 32 from his 12 overs and Gary Bierlein 2 for 16 from 11 overs.

In reply, Rasen lost a wicket in just the first over, to give the home side an early advantage.

But this soon changed as Davies and Boryszczuk piled on the runs at a quick rate to see Rasen to an easy victory in the 17th over.

The pair shared a stand of 83, with Neil Davies scoring a well-deserved 54 not out, to see the game out.

Next up for the Seconds is a home match with Cleethorpes Third XI on Saturday (1pm start).