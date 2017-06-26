Market Rasen CC promotion bid gathers momentum

Market Rasen CC Second XI continued their run at the top of the table of Lincolnshire League Division Two with victory over third-placed Hibaldstow on Saturday.

They stayed top of the table, and while Cherry Willingham reduced their lead to a point, they are now 37 points clear of Hartsholme in third.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bat first on what looked a good pitch.

The visitors got off to a slow start and lost a couple of early wickets, but Jabari Darrell and Tom Boryzszczuk carried on from where they left off the previous weekend with a 73-run partnership.

Boryszczuk played a composed innings and supported Darrell who played aggressively for his 42.

Even though the partnership was broken, Boryzszczuk continued to play well before being run out for 47.

It looked as though Rasen were struggling to set a sizeable total until Liam Scales came in and smashed a quick 49 to push Rasen towards the 200 mark.

Scales, with support from the lower order, saw Rasen to 187-8.

Rasen got off to a brilliant start in Hibaldstow’s reply thanks to Liam Entwhistle who took a wicket in the second over.

That wicket set the tone for the first half of the hosts’ innings as Rasen took regular wickets to leave the home side struggling on 72-5.

After the drinks break the home side looked to force their way back into the contest as Jon Taylor and Chris Nash shared a stand of 34.

And when Taylor brought up his half-century it looked as though it could be a close call.

But Rasen found their discipline towards the end of innings and restricted Hibaldstow to 148-8 with the only downside being the failure to bowl Hibaldstow out to pick up maximum points.

Boryszczuk was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 50 from 15 overs.

Rasen: J. Stephenson 19, N. Davies 8, T. Boryszczuk 47, J. Darrell 42, T. Bradford 10, L. Scales 49, M. West 2, L. Entwhistle 0, D. Norburn 2*, D Mason 1*, Extras 7. Total: 187-8.

Hibaldstow: 148-8.

Bowling: L. Entwhistle 11-1-36-2; J. Darrell 7-2-13-0; D. Norburn 6-3-25-1; T. Boryszczuk 15-1-50-4; J. Quinlan 6-1-18-1.

* The Second XI are without a fixture this weekend, but will be back on July 8 when they host Messingham (1.30pm start).