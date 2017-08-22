Market Rasen CC lose out in George Marshakll Trophy final

Market Rasen CC First XI were unable to retain the George Marshall Trophy on Sunday when they were comprehensively beaten by Nettleham.

Nettleham batted first and started the better as they punished some loose bowling from the Rasen openers.

After 10 overs, Nettleham were flying on 71-2, and overseas signing Girvacques de Jager and Dan Hill continued to pile on the runs as they shared a stand of 173. De Jager brought up his 50 in quick fashion and was soon on his way to 100 just after the drinks break.

The South African fell soon after bringing up his century for an excellent 105 off 93 balls.

But Hill continued to bat on and went past his half-century, and with a late flurry of runs Nettleham posted an impressive 269-6 off their 45 overs.

Rasen’s reply started badly when they lost an early wicket, but Dave Papworth and Lee Chambers led the fightback with a stand of 46.

Rasen then lost two more wickets before Chambers and Will Bradford dug in and looked to give Rasen the best chance of chasing such a large total.

The pair put on 70 runs together before Bradford was bowled for 46.

With the required run rate increasing every over, Chambers went past his half-century and made a well-played 63, but it wasn’t to be as the Rasen batsmen took too many risks chasing the total and were eventually bowled out for 185.

* Market Rasen’s Sunday XI lost their 13-game unbeaten run with defeat by second-placed Hykeham in a fiery encounter at Rase Park.

The visitors won the toss, elected to bat and started much brighter as Thomas Irving and Callum Goddard shared a stand of 50 before Daniel Clark removed Irving for 18.

The wicket sparked a mini collapse as Hykeham slipped to 81-4 at the drinks break.

Excellent bowling from James Quinlan (2 for 34) and Andy Quinlan (2 for 17) continued to frustrate Hykeham.

The visitors passed the 150 mark in the final 10 overs, but couldn’t post a higher score, but three wickets in four overs from Konrad Ramsey restricted them to 163-9.

In reply Rasen began slowly as the Hykeham bowlers bowled tight lines, and with the required run rate increasing, the hosts took too many risks, resulting in four run-outs.

A well-constructed 31 by Tom Bradford and 18 from Andy Quinlan gave Rasen hope, and with the score on 80-5, Jacob Bennett (17) and Daniel Clark (28) scored 44 in seven overs to put Rasen within sight of victory.

But the turning point came when Clark was brilliantly caught on the boundary with only four overs left, and Rasen fell 30 runs short to slip into second place.

They travel to Lindum on Sunday to play their game in hand over new leaders Hykeham (1.30pm start).