Market Rasen CC Firsts collapse to Scunthorpe defeat

Market Rasen CC First XI were unable to carry on where they left off last week when they were comprehensively beaten by Scunthorpe on Sunday in the County League Premier.

Rasen’s third defeat of the season left them in fourth, while Scunthorpe moved back to the top of the table, leapfrogging Caistor after their six-wicket home defeat to Cherry Willingham.

Scunthorpe won the toss and elected to bat first, but got off to a slow start as Rasen picked up two early wickets.

David Brown and Arbind Singh restored some order as the pair put on 82 runs for the third wicket and pushed Scunthorpe past the 100 mark.

But as the first innings reached the halfway stage, Rasen picked up two more wickets to leave the visitors on 134-4.

Matt Rutherford continued to bowl brilliantly from one end, and at times was unlucky not to get more reward.

After the drinks break, Scunthorpe continued to assert some pressure as they looked to post a sizeable total, but Rutherford took three more wickets, including that of David Brown for 85, as he finished with figures of 5 for 44 from 14 overs.

The away side played some aggressive strokes towards the end of the innings as they were bowled out for 230 with four balls of the allocation unused.

After posting such a sizeable total, Scunthorpe continued to play aggressive cricket as the pace attack of Daniel Cliffe and Ben Brumby caused problems for the Rasen attack.

Within 18 overs Rasen were reeling on 47-6 and were falling towards a huge defeat.

Ian Williams and Jabari Darrell steadied the ship as the pair put on 43 runs to see Rasen close to the 100 mark.

Brumby (6 for 48), however, was bowling a brilliant line and length at a good pace as he cleaned up the innings as the home side were bowled out for 97.

Scunthorpe: 230.

Bowling: W. Bradford 5-0-37-1; J. Darrell 5-0-38-1; C. Higgins 16-1-60-0; L. Entwhistle 9-0-48-2; M. Rutherford 14.1-3-44-5.

Rasen: D. Papworth 13, W. Bradford 6, M. Rutherford 3, L. Chambers 5, I. Williams 22, C. Higgins 9, R. Chamberlin 2, J. Darrell 16, D. Christie 16, L. Entwhistle 0*, M. Bedford 1, Extras 4. Total: 97.

* The First XI will look to make amends on Saturday when they make the trip to Scothern.