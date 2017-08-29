Market Rasen CC: First XI record back-to-back bank holiday wins

Market Rasen CC boosted their hopes of a top-three finish in the Lincs County League Premier with two wins in three days.

The First XI battled to a narrow two-wicket win at bottom side Holton-le-Clay on Saturday, and then thrashed fifth-placed Scothern by 124 runs on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 40-point haul lifted Rasen up to sixth, and within 11 points of rivals Caistor who sit third, and 30 points adrift of second-placed Messingham with three games of the season remaining.

Matt Rutherford was the star of the show on Saturday with figures of 6 for 44 to dismiss Holton for 159 after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. Ryan Penniston offered good support with 3 for 51.

In reply David Papworth and Will Bradford put on 57 for the first wicket until the former was caught behind for 14, and Bradford fell just four runs later for a run-a-ball 39.

Rutherford fell cheaply, but Lee Chambers added a belligerent 23 off 19 balls, and even after his dismissal, Rasen looked steady enough at 107-4.

Chris Higgins hits five fours in his 26, but Stuart Harvey (4 for 33) kept chipping away, and when Jabari Darrell and Robert Chamberlin fell quickly, the nerves were jangling slightly at 154-8.

But skipper Dale Christie took the visitors past their target with more than 16 overs in hand.

Rasen made four changes for Monday, with Rutherford among the absentees, and batted first after winning the toss at home to Scothern.

Papworth fell cheaply, but Bradford (43) was again in the runs, putting on 65 for the second wicket with Chambers (49).

But two wickets fell with the score on 94, and when Williams and Graeme Bell followed soon after, Rasen had slipped to 112-5.

Valuable knocks from Higgins (28) and Tom Boryszczuk (44) together with a late cameo from captain Christie helped the hosts to a total of 221 from their 50 overs.

In reply, both Scothern openers were back in the pavilion with just 11 runs on the board, and after a brief recovery, Charlie Scales (3 for 26) took their top order apart, reducing the visitors from 43-2 to 47-5.

Michael Clavin (30 not out) and captain Ian Brown (18) offered some resistance, but when the skipper was run out, Scothern’s tail collapsed as the last four wickets fell for just eight runs, leaving them all out for 97.

* On Saturday, Rasen Firsts entertain Bracebridge Heath Second XI in their penultimate game of the season.