Market Rasen CC extend lead in Sunday league race

Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI cemented their place at the top of the Lincoln and District League Division Three with their eighth straight win.

Carholme won the toss and elected to bowl on a soft green pitch, and it seemed the correct decision as Rasen struggled to build a partnership at the top of the order.

The opening bowlers for the hosts bowled brilliantly to restrict Rasen to 45-4 in the first 15 overs.

Skipper Daniel Clark led the resistance as Rasen got to the drinks break on 57-5, and despite losing a wicket straight after the drinks break, the innings turned when Megan Quinlan joined Clark at the crease.

The pair withstood the Carholme pressure as they pushed the score beyond 100, and when Clark brought up his half-century, Rasen were slowly reaching a defendable total.

They batted brilliantly together in the last 12 overs as Clark went on the attack and Quinlan kept rotating the strike.

Clark brought up his maiden century in the 37th over, before being caught in the deep for an excellent 106 which included eight fours and five sixes, ending an excellent partnership of 103.

Rasen finished the innings on an above-par 182-8.

In reply, Rasen piled on the pressure from the outset with some excellent bowling and exceptional fielding.

Dan Robinson took two wickets in a devastating and miserly spell of 2 for 1 from seven overs.

Aaron Navin also picked up a wicket before an excellent run out by Jacob Bennett left Carholme in big trouble at 18-4.

When the spinners were introduced to the attack the result was never in doubt as James Quinlan kept up his excellent Sunday form with figures of 4 for 3 from 5.2 overs, while Konrad Ramsey chipped in with 2 for 10 from five.

Carholme were bowled out in the 25th over for just 37, as Rasen went 32 points clear at the top from nearest challengers Hykeham who have two games in hand.

Rasen: D. Chambers 10, J. Snell 9, D. Mason 0, D. Robinson 13, D. Clark 106, J. Bennett 10, J. Quinlan 1, M. Quinlan 16, A. Navin 0*, J. Kirk 0*, Extras 17. Total: 182-8.

Carholme: 37.

Bowling: D. Robinson 7-6-1-2; A. Navin 7-2-15-1; J. Quinlan 5.2-2-3-4; K. Ramsey 5-0-10-2.

* Rasen’s Sunday XI are without a fixture this weekend, but return on July 9 with the visit of fourth-placed Lindum (1.30pm start).