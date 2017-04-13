Market Rasen CC champions begin season in new division

Cricket returns this weekend as Caistor and Market Rasen get their Lincolnshire County League campaigns under way on Saturday.

Caistor First XI host Holton-le-Clay in their Premier Division opener (1pm), hoping for an improved 2017 season after narrowly avoiding relegation last summer.

Newly-promoted Rasen Second XI are also in action on Saturday in their first game in Division Two.

Last season’s Division Three champions open with a trip to Cleethorpes (1.30pm start).

Marker Rasen’s First XI, meanwhile, have to wait another week before getting their first taste of Premier Division action.

Boosted by the return of skipper Matt Rutherford, they will be looking to put a couple of disappointing seasons behind them, having followed up on 2015’s relegation from the Lincs ECB Premier, by finishing just one place above the drop zone in 2016.

They begin with a home encounter on Saturday, April 22 against last season’s Division One champions Alkborough at Rase Park.