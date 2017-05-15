Market Rasen CC bounce back with Lindum win

Market Rasen CC First XI bounced back from their previous week’s defeat with victory in a brilliant Lincs County League Premier match against Lindum on Saturday.

The home side batted first and got off to a good start despite the loss of an early wicket as the pair of Matt Rutherford and Will Bradford shared a century stand, taking the score from 10-1 to 127-2 in 23 overs.

Both men played a patient innings and punished any loose bowling as they both passed their half-centuries, which included some huge six-hitting.

Bradford departed soon after as he fell for 60, and that wicket sparked a slight wobble for the home side as they lost four wickets for 48 runs. However, Rutherford remained at the crease and closed in on his century by hitting a huge six to move into the 90s.

Unfortunately he attempted the same shot to the next ball and was caught in the deep for a well-played 93.

Rob Chamberlain added a quickfire 25 not out to see Rasen past 200 and a total of 234-8 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Lindum started well and were looking comfortable on 77-2 after 18 overs.

Opener Ollie Alford played a well-constructed innings of 63 and when the score was 113-3 at the halfway stage of their innings, it looked as though the game would be close right until the end.

But tight bowling from Rasen restricted the visitors and piled on the pressure as the run rate increased.

Many of the batsmen got into the 20s, but none of them were able to score big as Rasen took regular wickets.

Lindum were eventually bowled out in the 48th over for 210, Chris Higgins taking 4 for 29, and Matt Rutherford claiming figures of 3 for 77 to record a much-needed 24-run victory.