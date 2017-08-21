LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Bracebridge Heath won the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League top-of-the-table battle to open up a 29-point lead with four games to go.

Vikram Atri was the matchwinner for the leaders, his unbeaten 80 taking Bracebridge to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare after Grantham were bowled out for 183 in the final over of the first innings.

Atri and Brett Houston (52) put on 88 for the fourth wicket after their side had been reduced to 14 for three and from 106 for six.

Atri and Matthew Knights joined forces to ensure Bracebridge took maximum points.

Third-placed Bourne moved closer to Grantham but are still 24 points adrift after their win over Alford at Abbey Lawn.

Good bowling from the visitors saw wickets fall steadily and, at 89 for six, Bourne were looking at a low total.

But steady batting lower down the order from Jack Berry (31), Rob Bentley (35) and Tom Dixon (31) helped the home side to 201 before the final wicket fell.

Colin Cheer claimed the first three Alford wickets for 18 runs and, despite a spirited fightback from Nick Bennett (52), the visitors were all out for 88, Cheer finishing with six for 62.

Woodhall Spa stay fourth, 18 points behind Bourne, after Pradeep Chanditha made a significant contribution to his side’s 178 with an innings of 97 against Grimsby Town, who were unable to match this total and were bowled out for 106.

Fifth-place Lindum slipped further behind Woodhall after going down in a tight game at Boston.

Kieran Evans hit 73 for the home side, who finished 183 for seven.

From 101 for five, Lindum found themselves 102 for eight. but a partnership of 66 between Jake Benson and Joe Peatman gave the visitors hope.

However, when Peatman was run out for 53, only one more run was added before the final wicket fell on 169.

On a day of low-scoring games, Sleaford managed 281 for seven declared at home to Market Deeping, Andy Hibberd hitting 53 and Oliver Burford 60, before bowling Deeping out for 168 to stay in sixth place.

In the closest game of the day, Spalding came within one wicket of recording their second successive win, despite being bowled out for 129 at Louth, Warren Nel making 53 and sharing a third-wicket stand of 63 with Jonathan Miles.

Miles then took the first five Louth wickets for 34 runs before Matt Hamilton and Graham West joined forces to add 58.

West also fell to Miles for 29, giving the bowler figures of six for 20, and the next two wickets fell for just seven runs, leaving Louth in trouble on 99 for eight.

The ninth fell on 107 but Andy Carrington and Tom Ryder dug in to take their side to the slenderest of victories.

Results: Woodhall Spa 178 (Chanditha 97), Grimsby Town 106; Bourne 201 (Kirkham 5-38), Alford 88 (Bennett 52, Cheer 6-62); Grantham 183 (Freeman 55), Bracebridge Heath 184-6 (Houston 52, Atri 80no); Boston 183-7 (K. Evans 73), Lindum 169 (Peatman 53); Spalding 129 (Nel 53), Louth 130-9 (Miles 6-20); Sleaford 281-7 dec (Hibberd 53, Burford 60), Market Deeping 168.