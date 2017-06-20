Lincs County League: Caistor move top of Premier Division with Nettleham win

Caistor CC First XI moved to the top of the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division with a comprehensive win at Nettleham on Saturday.

They took advantage of Scunthorpe Town’s defeat at third-placed Messingham to leapfrog their rivals into top spot with their seventh win of the season.

Having lost the toss, Caistor were put into bat by the hosts and lost Harry Boulton early, trapped lbw for two.

Captain Kieran Brooker showed intent, hitting a six and four boundaries for his 31 before he too went leg before for 31.

The innings was in he balance at 48-2, but then came the partnership which ultimately proved the difference as Michael Ross joined Liam Wood at the crease.

Ross scored at more than a run-a-ball, finding the boundary 10 times and smashing two maximums, while Wood was happy to play the anchor role.

The pair added 143 for the third wicket before Ross was caught for 70.

Rory Ronaldson provided a ;late cameo as a further 57 runs were piled on for the fourth wicket.

But Wood was denied a richly deserved century when he was caught behind by Dominic Keeble for 99, shortly before Caistor closed their 50 overs on a good total of 253-4.

Nettleham openers David Hutchinson and Jake Pollard put on 42 for the first wicket as they looked to build, but strike bowler Sean Woolley removed both to leave the hosts 64-2.

Dan Hill and Girvacques De Jager also threatened to build a damagaing partnership until Brooker trapped the latter lbw for a brisk 38.

Thomas Dalton was run out soon after, and Ross then took three quick wickets, including that of Hill for 31, as the middle order collapsed from 120-2 to 147-7.

Caistor were held up by several useful contributions down the order, but Woolley returned to pick up his third wicket and man-of-the-match Ross (4 for 28) fittingly wrapped up a 57-run victory as he had Danny Lea caught and bowled for 19.

Caistor: H. Boulton 2, K. Brooker 31, L. Wood 99, M. Ross 70, R. Ronaldson 27*, J. Parker 1*, Extras 23. Total: 253-4.

Nettleham: 196.

Bowling: S. Woolley 16-4-53-3; P. Jackson 7-0-43-0; K. Brooker 13-1-47-2; M. Ross 10.5-2-28-4; R. Farrow 2-0-13-0.

* On Saturday, Brooker’s side host Cherry Willingham.