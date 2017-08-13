Lincs CCC planning on retaining their trophy

Have your say

Lincolnshire CCC host Hertfordshire this week - knowing that seven points will be enough for them to retain their Unicorns Eastern Division title.

The three-day contest will be held at Cleethorpes, commencing on Sunday.

Lincs sit 18 points clear of second-placed Staffordshire ahead of their final match this week.

They moved to within a whisker of retaining the title following victory over Northumberland in Jesmond, Newcastle, at the tail end of last month.

Lincolnshire won by an innings and 31 runs.

That was enough to take a maximum 24 points.

Sunday’s action will begin at 11am.