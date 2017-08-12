League double winners beat President’s men in challenge match

Have your say

The presentation evening of the West Wold Evening Cricket League took place at Caistor Sports and Social Club last week.

It was held after a special game between the league champions HC Wrights and a President’s XI.

Wrst Wold Evening League champions Wes Allison EMN-170908-174140002

After a match reduced to 10 overs a side by rain, HC Wrights ran out the winners.

Afterwards they were presented with the league winners’ trophy as well as the League Cup, while Caistor Hurdiss picked up the runners-up silverware.

Pictures: Wes Allison