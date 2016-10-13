Racing: Paul Nicholls out to improve poor record at Market Rasen

Britain’s top two jump racing trainers have set their sights on Market Rasen Racecourse this Saturday.

The Lincolnshire track is staging Spire Brewing Company’s Gentleman’s Raceday – and champion trainer Paul Nicholls and his close rival Nicky Henderson fancy sampling a winner or two.

The 10-time title holder took over top spot on the leaderboard for the 2016/17 season last weekend and will be determined to stay there through to April.

Intriguingly though, Market Rasen is the British racecourse at which Paul Nicholls, despite his huge successes over the past decade, has his worst record with no winners for more than five years

Add into the mix nine entries from Midlands handler Dan Skelton, who landed both the major prizes at the track over the summer on Betfred Summer Plate day, and a competitive afternoon of sport is in prospect.

There is more than £50,000 in prize money on offer, with the feature race being the Spire Brewing Company Chesterfield, Hopink Mad Handicap Hurdle.

As well as watching competitive racing, visitors will be able to enjoy real ales in a pop-up pub, plus pub games including pool, table football and darts.

Nadia Gollings, general manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “With the jump racing season stepping up a gear, it will be an afternoon when the leading lights of the sport really flex their muscles.”

* For more information, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk where tickets can be bought in advance at a discount.

Prices start at £9 for adults, while accompanied children are admitted free.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 1.35pm, with gates open two hours before.