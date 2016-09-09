Nettleton trainer Olly Williams toasts stable star TrickY Dicky

Olly Williams is relishing that challenge of competing with top trainers and has unearthed a stable star in Tricky Dicky among his string at Nettleton.

It is becoming a real local success story with the former jockey turned trainer teaming up with Market Rasen jockey Duran Fentiman to ride the stable star.

Tricky Dicky won at Catterick in July to make it three wins this summer, added to a pair of second places, to prove the old sporting adage that while form is temporary class is permanent.

“We have dropped him back to six furlongs as he proved too headstrong over further distances,” Williams said.

“He went back to Catterick again in August only to get caught in the closing stages and beaten by a head.

“We then took him to Ayr and decided to run him as he would soon be out of that grade of race once the handicapper caught up with him.”

The decision proved a good call.

“He made all the running in that race in Scotland and then we took him to Epsom where he was second last week, only beaten three-quarters of a length,” he added.

In the Bunbery Handicap the three-year-old bay gelding, sent off at 6/1, was always in touch with the winner Ancient Astronaut.

Ayr, the premier course in Scotland and Epsom, home of the Derby are two prestigious tracks to perform and in doing so Tricky Dicky showed he is going places.

“He’s certainly our flagbearer, but took a year to start winning races as he needed time, as most of my horses do,” said Williams.

“You don’t mind waiting though when they have so much potential.”