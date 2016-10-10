Hockey: Pacesetters Brigg pegged back at Leeds

Brigg Hockey Club men’s first team have made a strong start to their new season in the Yorkshire Premier League.

Under new captain Harry Cadwallader, Brigg sat top of the table after a 4-1 win over Rotherham and 3-1 win against Lindum in their opening games.

Last Saturday they drew 3-3 in a hard-fought game at Leeds which they should have won having led 3-1 midway through the second half.

In the end they had to settle for a point, but retained their lead on goal average, level on points with local rivals Grimsby. The two teams meet on Saturday at Brumby Hall, 2pm start.

Brigg travelled to Rotherham for their opening fixture and goals in a comfortable win came from Andrew Morris, Nick Sharp, Andrew Dixon and Josh Kirk.

In their first home fixture against Lindum, Brigg made hard work of an even first half until Kieron Woodcock scored with a shot from the top of the circle.

Both Woodcock and Quibell, summer acquisitions from Normanby Park, look fine additions to the side.

After a Lindum equaliser, Brigg took control in the second half with Morris restoring the lead before Andrew Reid rifled home a fierce drive from the back of the circle.

Nick Sharp was prominent in a number of forays, particularly down the left as Brigg had little trouble hanging on to their 3-1 win.

Quibell was a dominant force in Brigg’s midfield while the strength and goal-poaching ability of Reid up front was always a threat to Lindum’s defence.

Other results (men) – Lindum 3rds 1-8 Brigg 2nds; Brigg 2nds 7-1 Ramgarhia; Brigg 3rds 2-5 Lindum 4ths; Barnsley 1-2 Brigg 3rds; Brigg 4ths 4-1 Slazengers 4th; Worksop 2nds 2-1 Brigg 4ths. (Ladies) – Harrogate Ladies 0-4 Brigg Ladies; Brigg 1-1 Selby, Brigg 2nds 1-6 Lindum 3rds; Epworth 1-2 Brigg 2nds; Brigg 3rds 3-3 Hull Hawkes; Barton 5-1 Brigg 3rds.