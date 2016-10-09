Market Rasen golf: Pam and Lynn win Mail on Sunday foursomes qualifier

Club winners Pam Ross (left) with Lynn Patrick EMN-160710-114647002

Club winners Pam Ross (left) with Lynn Patrick EMN-160710-114647002

0
Have your say

Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies section played their round of the Daily Mail Foursomes, a national competition with the winners from each club going forward to a national matchplay knockout.

Pam Ross and Lynn Patrick won with a score of nett 76, pipping runners-up Jackie Parker and Sheilah Mitchell on countback.

Lady captain Helen Grinham and her partner Sue Borthwick finished third with 81.

* On Monday, the ladies took part in a friendly match against the seniors.

The match was enjoyed by everyone and won by the ladies by the slender margin of five games to four.

Back to the top of the page