Market Rasen golf: Carol battles conditions to win final stableford

The ladies’ section of Market Rasen Golf Club played their last qualifying competition of the season on Wednesday.

The winner of the stableford format was Carol Mann with a very good score of 36 points, earned in difficult conditions.

Runner-up was Helen Wilson, two points adrift, while Wendy Whiteley finished third with 32 points.

* Earlier this month, the ladies played a medal which saw Sheilah Mitchell continue her run of great form.

Sheilah won with a score of nett 73, just edging Bridget Holmes into second place on countback.

Bridget did, however, win the best gross score prize with 86.

Rosemary Lawton finished third overall with nett 77.

The Wilson Trophy, also known as the Grannies Cup, was played on the same day where any grandmother or step grandmother over the age of 45 was qualified to enter.

Jenny Holburn won the trophy with a round of nett 79.