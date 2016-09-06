Market Rasen golf: Beddoes goes clear to land Beckett salver

The competition season at Market Rasen Golf Club moved on apace last week culminating with the prestigious two-day Beckett Salver.

The Salver is a nett medal competition played over 36 holes on two consecutive days.

Market Rasen GC men's captain Les Brumpton presents the Ainsworth Trophy to Rob Crowe and Gill Fussey EMN-160509-124412002

Mike Beddoes rose to the challenge with both rounds under nett 70 (total nett 135) to take the Salver in splendid style, six shots clear of the pack.

Adie Bothamley was second with a steady nett 141, while recently returned member Steve Ayres produced an improved second round (nett 68) to claim third place from Paul Baker, both players having a total nett 142.

Other prizes went to junior captain Luke Parkinson (best gross – 157), Richard Everett (best nett Saturday – 67) and junior member Ryan Bond (best nett Sunday 69).

* Eight mixed pairs competed in the Phillips Family Foursomes which kicked off the week.

Mike Beddoes broke 70 for both roudns to win the Beckett Salver EMN-160509-124424002

Rob Crowe and Gill Fussey, and Richard Marshall with daughter Leah, both finished on nett 72, but Richard and Leah were presented with the Phillips Trophy to comply with the family element of the competition.

The Ainsworth Trophy was played by 10 pairs on a dismal, wet Saturday afternoon, but this did not deter the partnership of Rob Crowe and Gill Fussey.

They demonstrated continued good form with a nett 68.5 to beat last year’s winners Charlie Hinchliffe and Jade Baker, and take the trophy.

* In the Rover Cup Medal competition all four winners received a handicap reduction to reflect their fine performances.

Third and fourth places were decided on a countback after both golfers returned a nett 69, with John Doughty enjoying a return to form to snatch third from Clive Jenkins.

Pete Conway played consistently to secure second place with nett 68, three shots behind winner Ian Penniston who carded the best round of his season with a 65 to win the trophy and cut his handicap by two shots.

Narrowly missing out on the nett prizes, Jacob Morley won best gross score with a three-over par 74.

* The club professional Joel Cant invited the members to play a stableford format and offered prizes in two handicap divisions (15 and under, and 16 and over).

In Division One, Steve Unwin and Tim Brumpton narrowly beat club champion Neil Carmichael into third and fourth places on countback with 37 points.

Bob Davison carded a splendid 38 points to finish runner-up, but Suresh Pillai carved out a long-awaited win with 41 points to reduce his handicap by two shots.

Division Two was won by Neil Baxter with an excellent score of 41 points, just one point ahead of second-placed Richard Albon.

Third and fourth places were again decided on countback with Malcolm Newcombe pipping Gavin Johnstone after both scored 38 points.