Joy secures Breakthrough Brooch with handicap-busting score

The ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club played for the Lothian Brooch in a medal competition last month.

Gill Fussey continued her run of good form to return a nett score of 70, edging out runner-up Helen Wilson by one shot. Chris Bean came in third with 73.

* The ladies travelled to Stoke Rochford for their away day, organised by lady vice-captain Sheilah Mitchell.

The day was a big success with the team of Rebecca Ross, Helen Gibbard, Sara Edgerton and Sheilah herself coming out on top.

The best individual score was Wendy Whiteley’s 37.

* The Breakthrough Brooch was claimed by Joy Purkiss with a brilliant score of nett 68, knocking two shots off her handicap to 19.

Runner-up Bridget Holmes also had the lowest gross score, playing off 13, after coming in with a nett 72. Third-placed Sheilah Mitchell also maintained her good form with a score of 74.