Hewish collects Bass Charrington Trophy

Market Rasen Golf Club has been busily hosting a selection of events.

A total of 44 gentlemen members invited guest partners to compete in a four-ball betterball competition in the second of this year’s Invitation Days.

John Doughty and his guest Ron Varney were the outright winners with 49 stableford points.

Second, third and fourth-placed pairs all recorded 47 points and could only be separated on countback.

Past Captain Guy Hardcastle and Gerald Dawson were second with Paul Baker and Keith Willford third and Steve Hewish and ex-member Pete Wride fourth.

Thirty pairs entered the Open Betterball Stableford, where home players Steve Hewish and Neil Carmichael (47 points) won and Hatrel Dhindsa and Eric Winder (42 points) claimed second.

Market Rasen’s Colin and Chris Bean were the best mixed pair with 39 points.

Captains Les Brumpton and Helen Grinham hosted their Charities Open Am-Am in aid of Prostate Cancer UK and The Eve Appeal.

In total, 21 teams of four players entered with Market Rasen’s Seniors Tony Cook, Chris Brooke, Eric Finch and Steve Hornsby amassing 87 points with 45 on the back nine to just beat the best mixed team of Ladies Vice-Captain Sheilah Mitchell, Ronnie Sullivan, Past Ladies Captain Marilyn Tompkins and Rod Johnson.

The crack team of Men’s Captain Les Brumpton, Club Champion Neil Carmichael, Steve Hewish and Paul Baker were third with 84 points.

Other prizes for club members included: Ladies’ Longest Drive – Jackie Elliott; Gents’ Longest Drive – Steve Hewish.

The day raised in the region of £1500 for the Captains’ Charities.

The Annual Men’s Open, a 36 hole nett strokeplay competition for the Bass Charrington Trophy, attracted 35 players, including 20 visitors to Market Rasen’s parkland course.

At the end of round one Ronny Ryan was just in the lead from Steve Hewish after a back nine countback off nett 67.

But after the afternoon’s 18 holes, Hewish was first on 135, ahead of runner-up John Summerfield (Elton Furze, 140) and fellow Rasen player Craig Smith on 141.

Late charges were made by Adam Scott (Elton Furze) and Rasen’s Grant Hinchliffe, which earned them first and second gross prizes, Grant beating his son Charlie into third gross place.

Members have also shone in some away events.

Men’s Captain Les Brumpton and Club PGA Professional Joel Cant went to King’s Lynn GC to compete as one of 36 pairs in the East Midlands Regional Final of the Golf Plan Insurance Pro-Captain Betterball Challenge.

They finished third on countback with seven under par – narrowly missing a place in the finals to be played in Spain.