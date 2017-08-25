Former Caistor student adds Loughborough Lightning to coaching CV

Former Caistor Yarborough Academy student Salliann Briggs is cricket coach with the Loughborough Lightning in the second season of the Kia Women’s Super League.

Born in Grimsby, she was soon playing cricket at home in the garden with her dad and brother Peter, the long-serving Caistor CC’s batsman Peter Briggs.

Salliann began playing cricket alongside boys in the local age group teams and was one of few girls playing competitive cricket at the time.

Aged 17, she joined Sheffield United Ladies Cricket Club, a side she went on to captain, and then represented Yorkshire Ladies from 2000 to 2013.

She represented England Women at under 17s, 19s and 21s age groups, but as her playing career approached its end, Salliann found a natural progression into coaching.

She obtained her level four coaching qualifications and was appointed head coach for England Women’s under 15s and under 19s squads.

She was on the MCCU cricket programme while studying at Loughborough University and remained at Loughborough when more recently appointed as Cricket Performance Manager.

In her recent new role at the T20 franchise, she is assisted in coaching by former England pace bowler Matthew Hoggard.