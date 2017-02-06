Wyberton too strong for Market Rasen Town

Market Rasen Town slipped to another heavy defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 4-0 at home by mid-table Wyberton.

Town trailed 1-0 at the break, but the visitors eased away in the second half. Wyberton’s goals came from Fraser Bayliss, Jamie Elston, Olly Drummond and Daniel White.

The defeat, Rasen’s 11th in 12 league games, leaves them 14th, but now effectively second-bottom following the withdrawal of basement side Harrowby United Reserves from the league last week.

On Saturday they host fourth-placed Lincoln Moorlands at Rase Park (ko 2pm).