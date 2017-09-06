Town will have no Lincs League side

Market Rasen Town FC will have no team in the Lincolnshire League after its first team folded on the eve of the new season.

The club appointed a new manager, Tom Padden, and assistant Matt Garner, in June, and appeared in the league’s list of entered teams before the decision was made to withdraw.

Town will continue to field its reserve side in Division Three of the East Lincs Combination, and the club will also be represented by its successful junior section.

Club chairman Carl Adlam declined to comment after being approached by the Market Rasen Mail, but the club did release a statement.

“Market Rasen Town Football Club will be making no comment on the former Lincs League side,” it began.

“We as a club are devoting our energies to the seven junior sides and our Development squad.

“No further correspondence will be entered into.”

The first team has struggled for results in the last couple of seasons and has finished second-bottom of the Lincolnshire League in each of the last two campaigns.

Town made a solid start last term and were lying in the upper reaches of the table in early autumn.

But after a 2-1 home win over Grimsby Borough Reserves on October 15, they failed to win another league game, losing 16 of their last 17.