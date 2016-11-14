Town bow out of County Cup

Market Rasen Town’s Lincolnshire FA County Junior Cup run came to an end with a home defeat to Spilsby Town on Saturday.

Liam Papworth’s strike was enough to give the Boston Saturday League side an upset victory at Rase Park.

Town will look to bounce back on Saturday when they return to the Lincolnshire League programme.

But the ninth-placed side face a tough assignment at second-placed Grimsby Borough Reserves who will be eager for revenge following their shock 2-1 defeat at Rasen last month. Kick-off at Humberston is 2pm.