Title-chasing Wragby on the rise under new boss

Wragby FC have resurrected themselves this season following a couple of campaigns of underperformance and poor league positions.

A strategic recruitment process and the arrival of a new manager has seen a significant improvement on the pitch for the team which now plays in the Lincoln Sunday League Division Three.

Wragby currently find themselves top of the league and unbeaten so far this season, taking maximum points from all 12 games played to date and with a healthy goal difference of plus-43.

They sit five points clear of nearest challengers Shakespeare Athletic with 10 games of the season left to play.

The team have already booked a place in the semi-finals of the Jock Mitchell Memorial Trophy, the draw for which was to be made this week.

The previous weekend the side went down 5-1 to Metheringham, a side which plays three divisions higher, in the Kelly Read Cup.

But Wragby FC manager Dan Shoubridge remained optimistic after that defeat.

“We have had a magnificent season to date and this was an opportunity to test our abilities against a well-established Premier League side,” he said. “My players continue to work hard for each other, we will now focus on the double which has never been achieved in the club’s history.”