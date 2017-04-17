Market Rasen Town unable to raise side for CGB clash

Market Rasen Town will have to wait a little longer to put an end to their season after their final match was postponed.

Their midweek match at home to CGB Humbertherm was called off after rock-bottom Town were unable to raise a team. A new date for the fixture was still to be confirmed at the time of going to press.

Brigg Town Reserves will play their first Lincolnshire League match in almost six weeks on Saturday when they host Nettleham (ko 3pm).

They round off their league campaign the following Saturday against Lincoln Moorlands Railway, also at home, and then conclude their season with a big finale when they meet Horncastle Town in the Challenge Cup final on May 12.