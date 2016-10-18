Market Rasen Town U8s extend unbeaten record

Market Rasen Under 8s are top of the Mid-Lincs League EMN-161017-172455002

Market Rasen Under 8s are top of the Mid-Lincs League EMN-161017-172455002

0
Have your say

Market Rasen Town FC Under 8s, who are sponsored by Mattus Premier Store, of Union Street, maintained their super start to the season with another win on Sunday.

They defeated Young Dons 2-0 at Rase Park to unbeaten start to the season and cement their place at the top of the Mid-Lincs League.

Their next match is at Rase Park this Sunday against Green Bank (2.15pm kick-off) and all support is welcome.

Back to the top of the page